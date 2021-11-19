Wesley Snipes, star of ‘Blade,’ advises Mahershala Ali to stay in shape [watch].

Wesley Snipes, who played Blade in the 1998 film of the same name, gave new “Blade” star Mahershala Ali some sound advise.

Ali, 47, was told by Snipes, 59, to stay in “fit” and avoid being harmed because an action movie requires an actor to be a “elite athlete.”

In an interview with Yahoo’s Kevin Polowy on Thursday, he stated, “Make sure you’re in shape.” “It’s very important not to be wounded. An action film necessitates the presence of a world-class athlete. And having the necessary fitness to survive and avoid damage. And take advantage of it while it lasts.” Snipes also discussed Marvel’s decision to replace him with Ali.

He told Polowy, “I’m cool with it.” “I don’t go around dressed as Blade, so I’m not emotionally invested in the character… I don’t feel any sort of emotional loss. ZERO. I’m glad he’ll be in the movie.” “True Story,” Polowy captioned the 57-second film on Twitter. From 1998 through 2004, Snipes played the vampire hunter in a trilogy of flicks. Fans were outraged when Marvel announced the relaunch of “Blade” sans the original actors, particularly Snipes, in 2019.

“Chillaaxx to all the DAYWALKERS who are loosing their wits right now. Even if the news is unexpected, it’s all for the best. ‘Entertainment’ is such a ‘business!’ Many blessings to the MCU team – I’ve always been a fan “At the time, Snipes told Comicbook.

Fans were outraged because Snipes showed interest in reprising his role as the Blade in 2016. “There’s always a possibility when it comes to another BLADE,” he tweeted at the time. “The ball is in Marvel’s court,” says the narrator. Snipes’ next project is a crime thriller series called “True Story,” which will premiere on Netflix on November 24. Kevin Hart and Theo Rossi also star in the series. In addition, the actor will appear in films such as “Back on the Strip” and “Outbreak Z.” Ali, on the other hand, is set to star in the film “Leave the World Behind,” directed by Sam Esmail. The plot of “Blade” is being kept under wraps while it is in pre-production.