Were you able to spot Sherri Shepherd in both ‘Friends’ and ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’?

Friends and Everybody Loves Raymond don't appear to have anything in common. Although the episodes aired during the same years, their plots were vastly different. One episode followed six friends as they tried to make sense of life in New York City, while the other followed Ray Barone as he tried to make sense of life in the suburbs with his wife, kids, and extended family. Despite this, the show featured a slew of guest stars. In both shows, Sherri Shepherd played noteworthy characters. Do you recall the character she played?

Friends’ Rhonda was played by Sherri Shepherd.

There was a time before The View.

Shepherd was a regular on the Hollywood circuit, playing in a variety of roles on television shows. When she got a call for a guest appearance on Friends, she was in the middle of filming Suddenly Susan. Shepherd told People that she enjoyed her time on the show but was anxious about appearing on it.

Don’t @ me photo, Sherri Shepherd’s performance is the best one-off in all ten seasons of Friends.

Rhonda, a museum employee, explained to Joey Tribbiani why his friend, Ross Geller, refused to eat lunch with him. Her unforgettable lines wowed the audience and earned her a standing ovation, she recalled. Shepherd was not requested to return for a second time.

On Everybody Loves Raymond, Shepherd played a police officer.

She moved on to Everybody Loves Raymond when her tenure on Friends concluded with a single guest appearance. Sergeant Judy, Robert Barone’s police colleague, was played by her in the series. Judy was beloved by fans for bringing a no-nonsense attitude to the show. She appears in a total of eight episodes. There’s a Connection Between ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ and ‘Frasier’

Shepherd made his first appearance in season 2’s “The Ride-Along.” Ray joins Robert and Judy on their shift in order to better understand what his brother does for a living. A robbery during the night leads to an arrest and leaves Ray in owe of his brother. Judy showed up… This is a condensed version of the narrative. Hope you enjoyed.