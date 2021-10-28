We’re interested in learning more about the new Baileys Birthday Cake flavor.

It’s alcohol if it isn’t new breakfast and protein bars with this tantalizing, irresistible flavor.

Baileys has had a lot of wonderful seasonal releases in recent years, like their Pina Colada, Apple Pie, and Red Velvet Cupcake ranges, and now there’s Birthday Cake.

The new flavor, which promises a moreish taste, has sparked a social media frenzy.

The Irish Cream combination is not just meant to be poured over ice, but it’s also looking like a good adult alternative for a creamy dessert at a dinner party.

Now, how are we going to get our hands on it?

When and where will it be available for purchase?

The original Birthday Cake Baileys debut was limited to travel retail, which meant that customers could only get it at airports such as London Heathrow, Gatwick, Dublin, and Birmingham.

This will remain the case for a while, but it is expected to be available domestically in select areas in the new year, so keep your eyes peeled for the drink on grocery shelves.

“We’re happy to announce the debut of Baileys Birthday Cake, a distinctive and exciting new product, as a six-month travel retail exclusive,” said Eduardo Barp, managing director of Diageo Global Travel, which makes Baileys.

Take a peek at the discounts available on Baileys’ other popular flavors by clicking here.