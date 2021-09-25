‘We’re Howling Back,’ Tyler Posey teases the next ‘Teen Wolf’ revival film.

“Teen Wolf” is returning four years after the MTV program ended its final season, and lead actor Tyler Posey has revealed why they are developing a film version based on the supernatural teen drama.

The 29-year-old actor shared a video clip on Instagram on Friday explaining why “Teen Wolf” is getting a movie.

“A wolf howls to convey its whereabouts to the rest of the pack,” says the statement at the start of the video. The screen then flashes online messages from fans pleading for the show to return.

The message that appears in response to the requests reads, “We’ve heard your howls, and we’re howling back.” The video concludes with a wolf with red eyes howling towards a blue vehicle, which in the series was owned and driven by Dylan O’Brien’s Stiles Stilinski.

Posey, who portrayed Scott McCall on “Teen Wolf,” posted the teaser on the same day that the MTV series’ final episode aired in 2017, after six seasons on the air since 2011.

Variety broke the news that a “Teen Wolf” comeback film was in the works at Paramount Plus as part of a new contract show creator Jeff Davis made with MTV Entertainment Studios only hours before the “Maid In Manhattan” star released the footage online.

Davis will write and executive produce the project, with sources informing the entertainment news outlet that the original cast members of the sitcom are keen to return. However, based on Posey’s Instagram post, it’s evident that he’s already in the movie.

According to People, the “Truth or Dare” actor has been dropping hints about the planned revival film by uploading flashback photographs from the set of the program in the lead-up to Friday’s announcement.

He shared a selfie of himself with O’Brien, 30, on Monday, revealing in the caption that the photo was taken while they were filming promotional materials for the show’s first season.

On Thursday, he uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of him prepping to record a scene with the clapperboard in front of him. In the post, Posey mentioned that the photo was taken on the day he directed his first episode for the show.

“Teen Wolf” also featured Crystal Reed, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, and Dylan, in addition to Posey and O’Brien. Brief News from Washington Newsday.