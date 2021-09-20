‘We’re Definitely Getting There,’ Alana Thompson says of her relationship with Mama June.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, Mama June Shannon’s youngest daughter, has spoken out about reconciling with her mother in a new interview.

The 16-year-old reality star sat down with Inside Edition on Friday to talk about her complicated relationship with her 42-year-old mother, among other things.

When asked about their relationship after Mama June’s well-documented crack cocaine addiction and court battle on their family’s reality show “Mama June: From Not to Hot,” Alana said, “We’re absolutely getting there.”

They are currently “working on ourselves and each other,” according to the former “Toddlers & Tiaras” star.

Following her breakup with ex-boyfriend Geno Doak, Mama June previously informed fans on social media that she’s focusing on herself for the time being and that she’s “learning to love me first” before starting another romantic engagement.

The We TV star, who has been highly active on TikTok recently, claimed earlier this month that she is letting go of her past in order to become a “better version” of herself on the platform.

Mama June also announced on TikTok last week that she’s been spending time with her children Alana, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, 24, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 21, as well as her grandchildren Ella Grace, 3, and Bentley Jameson, 2 months.

Alana is still living with her sister Pumpkin, who was granted legal guardianship over her when Mama June abandoned them in 2019 to be with Geno. Alana, who is now in high school, told Inside Edition that her life as a 16-year-old is nothing like she had envisioned.

“[Being 16] is nothing like I imagined it would be. Sweet 16 was supposed to be the sweetest year of my life. “Absolutely not,” she stated.

Alana was featured on the cover of online magazine Teen Vogue last month, and in an interview with the publication, she said that she no longer wants to be known as Honey Boo Boo since she is no longer the “boisterous little child” she was on their previous reality series.

“I was not given the name Honey Boo Boo by my mother. Alana is my name. They’re two very different people…. “I assume people still think of me as little Honey Boo Boo, which I’m not,” she explained.