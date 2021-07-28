Wentworth Miller, star of “Prison Break,” on his autism diagnosis: “It was a shock, but not a surprise.”

Wentworth Miller, star of “Prison Break,” has announced that he has autism following a “long, flawed process” of diagnosis.

On Tuesday, the 49-year-old actor shared a plain white square on Instagram with a long text revealing that he was diagnosed with autism in an informal manner a year ago, followed by an official diagnosis.

“Living under quarantine took a toll on me, just like it did on everyone else. But I discovered unexpected blessings in the silence/isolation,” he wrote. “It had been a protracted, problematic process that needed to be updated. IMO. I’m a male in my forties. Not for a five-year-old.”

Miller acknowledged his diagnosis as “a shock” but “not a surprise,” noting that “access to a diagnosis is a privilege many do not enjoy.”

He admitted he doesn’t “know enough about autism,” but promised to keep “growing my understanding.”

The actor stated that he will now “re-examine 5 decades of lived experience via a new lens,” which will “take time.”

He said, “Oh, this isn’t something I’d change.”

“No.

I understand – understand – that being autism is important to who I am. To everything I’ve accomplished/spoken about.”

Miller went on to say that he doesn’t want to be a “loud, ill-informed voice in the room” because he doesn’t want to contribute to the “damage” that has been done to the “autistic community.” “All I wanted to do was raise my hand and say, ‘I am here.’ I had been (without recognizing it),” he said.

Miller volunteered to publish “thoughtful” and “inspiring” information from people he claims are more educated about the subject than he is on Instagram and TikTok.

Meanwhile, he acknowledged and praised those who, long before he was diagnosed, made the world a little easier for him to traverse.

“Oh, and I’d want to thank the many (many) people who, throughout the years, intentionally or unconsciously gave me that extra bit of grace and space, allowing me to move through the world in a way that made sense to me, whether or not it made sense to them… “I appreciate it,” Miller wrote.

Miller, who has been out since 2013, said in November 2020 that he will no longer be repeating his character, Michael Scofield, on “Prison Break” because he is done playing straight characters.

“I’m leaving. Of the PB kind. On Instagram, he remarked, “Officially.” “There will be no more Michael. If you were a fan of the show and hoped for more seasons… I realize how disappointing this is. Sorry for the inconvenience. If you’re feeling hot and irritated, it’s because you’ve fallen in. Brief News from Washington Newsday.