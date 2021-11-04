Wendy Williams will not be returning to her talk show in November due to health issues, according to reports.

“The Wendy Williams Show” will air without its eponymous host for the month of November.

The popular daytime talk show announced the new guest hosts via its official Instagram account, who will take over for Wendy Williams, 57, in the coming weeks.

Michael Rapaport will take over the show for the week of November 8 to 12. On Monday, Nov. 15, a brand-new hot chat panel will take the stage. Bill Bellamy will host the show from Nov. 16 to 17.

In Williams’ absence, Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos will serve as special guest hosts from Nov. 18 to 19.

After Whitney Cummings covered the time from Oct. 25 to 29, Sherri Shepherd has been serving as the show’s guest host.

Additional guest hosts will be named, according to sources familiar with the show, so it might run until late November without the eponymous star.

Meanwhile, many fans took to Instagram to express their displeasure with the news, with the majority encouraging the producers to keep Shepherd on until Williams returns to her purple chair.

“Just keep Sherri until Wendy returns,” one person said.

“All you have to do now is keep Sherri.”

“I didn’t want to say it, but I did,” stated another.

“We want Sherri back because she is amazing and knows how to put on a show,” said a third user.

Meanwhile, Rapaport has released a statement in response to the news that he will be presenting the popular chat program next week.

People quoted him as stating, “I’m very happy to stand in for Wendy and I’m looking forward to a terrific week of excellent shows.”

Due to the host’s health issues, the current season has been postponed a few times. It was planned to air on Sept. 20, but it was moved back to Oct. 4 when Williams tested positive for a COVID-19 outbreak.

After recovering from COVID-19, Williams was believed to be struggling with additional health issues, therefore the talk show was pushed back to Oct. 18.

There’s no indication yet on whether Williams will return to the show in late November once all of the guest hosts and panels have finished running the show in her absence.