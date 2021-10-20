Wendy Williams Isn’t Expected To Return To Her Talk Show Before November.

Wendy Williams’ daytime talk show has returned to the airwaves, but the host has decided to extend her absence until November.

Season 13 of “The Wendy Williams Show” debuted without the 57-year-old television personality on Monday, and her absence will last for the next month. The show’s official Instagram account announced Tuesday that the “fun and hilarity” will continue next week with two new guest hosts taking over for Williams.

The first is comedian Whitney Cummings, who will appear on the show as a guest host from October 25 to 29. Sherri Shepherd, a panelist on “The View,” will take over from November 1 to 5.

Cummings promptly responded to the tweet, noting that while Williams is irreplaceable, they will try their best to host the show while she recovers from her health concerns.

“No one will ever be able to replace Wendy, but we will do everything we can to fill in the gaps so she may return stronger than ever.” “She’s been gone for so long, and as much as I miss seeing her every day, just image how hilarious she’ll be once she’s had some time to take care of herself and think,” she wrote.

According to Fox News, when the daytime talk show’s new season premiered early this week, a four-person panel consisting of Bevy Smith, Michael Yo, Elizabeth Wagmeister, and Devyn Simone was introduced to the audience in place of its eponymous host.

On the show, no one from the panel mentioned or discussed Williams’ current health situation, but Yo voiced excitement for her return to her purple chair.

According to Page Six, the show also issued a press release in which Shepherd expressed her excitement to be back and to host the talk show for a whole week.

“I had so much fun hosting the show in 2019, and I’m honored Wendy and the producers trusted me enough to fill in again.” Shepherd said, “I’m sending my love and best wishes to her.”

Williams’ production firm, Debmar-Mercury, revealed last week that she would be extending her vacation owing to chronic health difficulties related to Graves’ Disease and thyroid issues.

