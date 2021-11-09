Wendy Williams is unlikely to return to the show this year, according to reports, as her recovery is taking longer than expected.

According to a source, Wendy Williams is unlikely to return to her famed purple chair to greet the audience of her eponymous daytime talk show for the rest of the year.

The 57-year-old host took to Instagram on Monday to provide a personal statement about her ongoing health challenges that have prevented her from returning to “The Wendy Williams Show.”

“How are you? I miss you all so much! My health has been a heated topic, as everyone knows. “I’m making progress,” she added, “but it’s just one of those things that takes longer than we anticipated.”

“I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my physicians, and I’ll be back in my purple chair as soon as we all think I’m ready,” Williams concluded.

After that, she thanked everyone on the show, as well as the guest hosts, for filling in for her while she was away. She also expressed gratitude to her online supporters for their prayers and well-wishes.

Williams did not provide a timeline for her return to the program, but a source told Page Six exclusively that she is unlikely to return for the remainder of the year.

“Producers are already working to line up guests hosts through December,” the insider said, but no names were provided.

Michael Rapaport, Bill Bellamy, Jerry Springer, and Steve Wilkos will serve as special guests hosts until November 19, according to a prior update from the show’s producers.

According to a different source, everyone is “optimistic” that Williams will be able to return before the end of the year because she will have more time to recover from the consequences of her Graves’ disease.

However, another source claims that Williams will not appear on television until 2022 because she has been “lonely” during the struggle without her family.

When approached for comment on Williams’ current condition, a representative for the talk show host did not respond to the entertainment news outlet.

Meanwhile, Leah Remini is said to be filling in for Williams on the talk show. She’ll almost certainly be one of the guests hosts named in the coming weeks.

Many fans of the talk show, on the other hand, have been begging producers to bring back Sherri Shepherd as a guest presenter on social media because she did so well when she took over the show earlier this month.

