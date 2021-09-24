Wendy Williams is ready to return to work following a psychiatric evaluation, as part of the COVID-19 battle.

Wendy Williams is in good health and ready to return to work after a hiatus due to health difficulties, according to a report.

Williams, 57, had previously taken a leave of absence after testing positive for COVID-19. The TV personality, on the other hand, has already fully recovered and is eager to return to work.

“Wendy is doing well and on the mend. An unnamed person involved with the show’s production told Page Six, “There was a meeting this week, and [execs]promised staff the show will return on Oct. 4, and Wendy is eager to get back to work.”

Williams’ brother, Tommy, issued an update on her health on his YouTube channel earlier this week. He claims to have “confidence in Wendy’s ability to make it.” He also informed her admirers that she is in “stable” condition.

“I spoke with her… She’s still clinging to life. He said, “We’re praying, and she’s fighting.”

Due to her health issues, Williams had to postpone the premiere of her show. She had expected to return to work on Sept. 20 for the beginning of the 13th season. According to a post on her Instagram, she wasn’t in excellent form at the time.

The article stated, “Wendy is struggling with some persistent health difficulties and is receiving further evaluations.” “She won’t be able to finish her promotional duties next week, but she can’t wait to be back in her purple chair for the 13th season debut on Monday, September 20th.”

She reported in another post that she had tested positive for a COVID-19 breakthrough case. Williams pushed the debut date back to Oct. 4 to give herself more time to recover and guarantee that the production followed all SAG/AFTRA and DGA COVID-19 guidelines.

Williams was transported to Beth Israel Hospital for a mental checkup a few days ago. She willingly admitted herself to a hospital, according to an insider, because she had been battling with mental health concerns for some time.

“Wendy has had a really trying period. She’s a single woman with a small circle of pals. She divorced her husband, lost her mother, and is now living alone,” a source told Page Six. “She has a lot on her plate right now.”

The insider stated at the time that her mental health had improved. Physically, she was also improving. Her physical health has been closely monitored by the doctors.

Season 13 of “The Wendy Williams Show” will premiere on October 4th.