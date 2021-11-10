Wendy Williams is ‘getting well,’ and she’s ready to return to talk show hosting on her own terms.

Wendy Williams is resuming her daytime talk show Wendy Williams on her own terms.

Since Season 13 debuted on Oct. 18, the 57-year-old presenter has been unable to sit in her distinctive purple chair for “The Wendy Williams Show.” Her absence prompted the show’s producers to enlist the help of a number of celebrities to fill in as guest hosts.

According to the most recent report from Williams, she will be out for the remainder of the year.

According to reports, producers are putting together a fresh lineup of special guest hosts to fill in for her until next month.

However, it appears that Williams will appear on her show before the end of the year. Her condition is improving, according to a source who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly on Tuesday, and this is a good omen for her homecoming.

“It’s getting better for her. She is not deteriorating. That’s optimistic, according to the source.

Despite the fact that Williams is recovering from her recent health issues, the source claims that she will only return when she is completely ready to face her audience.

The insider continued, “Wendy is making her own decisions as she sees fit.”

In a personal statement posted to Instagram on Monday, Williams expressed the same views. She stated in her article that she is making progress, but that her recuperation is taking “longer” than expected.

“I’m a woman of a certain age, and I’m smart enough to listen to my physicians,” she continued. “I’ll return to my purple chair as soon as we all think I’m ready.”

Despite Williams’ absence from her own talk show, the second week of Season 13 apparently saw a startling 33 percent increase in viewership. According to The Wrap, the show’s audience numbers helped it jump from eighth to fifth place in the daytime talk show rankings.

The producers’ decision to bring in a number of guest hosts, including Devyn Simone, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister, Michael Yo, Whitney Cummings, Sherri Shepherd, Michael Rapaport, Jerry Springer, and others, was credited with the increase in ratings.