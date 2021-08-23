Wendy Williams Introduces Her New Boyfriend Following Her Breakup With Contractor Mike Esterman.

Wendy Williams has disclosed that she has a new boyfriend, and she has taken to Instagram to make their relationship official.

The 57-year-old presenter of “The Wendy Williams Show” came to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of herself inside a car with a man she didn’t identify in the caption. It’s unclear whether he doesn’t have an Instagram account or if Williams simply intended to keep their relationship quiet by not tagging him in the image.

“My son’s 21st birthday celebration on the yacht in #Miami was perfect! The shot was captioned, “Even my boyfriend,” by the talk show host.

Many of Williams’ fans and celebrity followers congratulated her on her new relationship after seeing her post.

“Congratulations! Karen Huger remarked, “Well done Moma.”

Wendy, I’m glad you’re happy!!!! Milly Almodovar used a heart emoji in her message.

Devyn Simone wrote, “You deserve all the happiness in the world.”

Williams’ latest relationship began three months after her breakup with contractor Mike Esterman. In February, the host and Esterman met on her show’s “Date Wendy” section. Williams chose him from a group of suitors because he was “age-appropriate” and “had jokes.”

To spend more time together, Esterman decided to split their date into two days. They had a strong “spark,” he told Access. He went to her residence and had a nice time with her, but he made it clear that there was no sex involved. The contractor from Maryland stated that he wanted to return to New York City and get to know Williams better.

Meanwhile, the star of “Love Triangle” didn’t disguise her feelings for Esterman at the time. “I like him a lot, and he likes me a lot, too. When he was leaving, it crushed my heart. Williams explained, “I took him to the elevator and waited for the doors to close.”

Williams and Esterman’s romance, however, was short-lived. He revealed they were no longer seeing each other in a May interview with The Sun.

“I’m not sure I can provide her with what she desires. There was no time to meet up, so no one called it a day. When we have the opportunity, we talk. “I can’t prevent her from meeting someone who can provide her with more,” Esterman added. “She’s free to meet other people; we’re not in a relationship like that.” She is going to find someone.”

He said they were “never an item beyond three dates” in a separate interview with Page Six.

On the show, Williams also talked about their connection. Brief News from Washington Newsday.