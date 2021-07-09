Wendy Williams Faces Backlash for Her Segment on the Death of TikTok Star Swavy

Wendy Williams’ talk program is being chastised for statements made during a segment about TikTok star Swavy’s untimely death: “I am not sure who this is.”

Wendy Williams is under backlash after statements she made during a piece about the death of Swavy, a 19-year-old TikTok star.

On Wednesday, July 7, during an episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the talk show presenter began the Hot Topics segment regarding the late star’s death by declaring, “I am not sure who this is. Likewise, Norman [her producer]does not. Neither do any of the occupants of this building.”

She then asked her live studio audience to “clap if they knew who Swavy was,” if they recognized Swavy, which elicited some applause. “He’s a TikTok star,” Wendy revealed before comparing her social media stats to Swavy’s, noting that “He’s got more followers than me, 2.5 million.”

When her producer, Norman, pointed out that Swavy had more followers on TikTok than the host did on Instagram, she responded, “Well, as my son Kevin would say, no one uses Instagram anymore.”

“As far as TikTok, I don’t use that at all,” she concluded. “I am not sure what that is. I am not interested in getting involved.” She closed the section by stating, “He has arrived. He is 19 years old and was assassinated Monday morning.”

Although a clip of the segment was uploaded on Twitter that day, the moment became viral on July 8, with users expressing their displeasure with her remarks throughout the segment. “I have watched soooo many hours of Wendy Williams and for the life of me I can never predict when she does something like this.” one individual tweeted.

As another commenter put it, “Wendy Williams raises the subject of Swavy’s death in the most unexpected and nasty manner possible. Wendy is revolting.”

Swavy, born Matima Miller, was a well-known figure on the social networking platform, noted for his humour and dancing. Prior to his death, about 3 million TikTok users followed his account, which he used to amass nearly 100 million likes on his videos.

According to a press release published on July 6 by Delaware’s Wilmington Police Department, following a deadly shooting incident on Monday, July 5, the 19-year-old gunshot victim (identified by officials to be Matima) was “transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

According to authorities, the event is still under investigation.