Wendy Williams Explains Why She’s Leaving Her Talk Show.

There’s a reason Wendy Williams is taking a break from “The Wendy Williams Show.”

Due to chronic health concerns, the 57-year-old television anchor is skipping the promotions for her daytime talk show.

“Wendy is coping with some persistent health difficulties and is receiving more evaluations,” her camp said in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Williams has decided to forego promotional activities for the time being since she is prioritizing her health. However, she will undoubtedly return for Season 13’s premiere.

The statement continued, “She will not be able to complete her promotional duties next week, but can’t wait to be back in her purple chair on Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere.”

Many followers swiftly expressed their condolences on the media mogul’s Instagram post, including fellow gossip hound Perez Hilton, who wrote, “Get better soon.”

“Wendy, I hope you feel better soon! Sharon L. Carpenter, a TV journalist and producer, wrote, “Sending love.”

“Wendy, hang in there!! One fan commented, “I’m looking forward to September 20.”

According to Page Six, the talk show’s cast and crew returned to work this week as preparations for the season premiere get underway.

In 2018, Williams was diagnosed with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune condition affecting the thyroid gland. During her struggle with the disease, she postponed the return of her talk show three times, from the year she was diagnosed until 2019.

As her symptoms worsened, Williams revealed that she would be leaving her program in the spring of 2020, according to Us Weekly.

The TV star’s team stated the symptoms were causing her exhaustion, so her doctor suggested her to take some time off while seeking treatment in a statement posted at the time via Twitter.

“Wendy has recently been battling with Graves’ disease symptoms that are giving her exhaustion. She will be taking some time off as she continues to undergo treatment, in collaboration with her doctor and as a precaution,” the statement read.

Williams’ followers were concerned before her diagnosis after she fainted on live TV during an episode of her show in October 2017. She addressed the event thereafter, blaming it on being “overheated in my [Statue of Liberty] costume.”