Wendy Williams’ ex-boyfriend Kevin Hunter is engaged to Sharina Hudson despite the host’s health problems, according to reports.

Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams’ ex-husband, is engaged to Sharina Hudson, the mother of his love child, according to sources.

Hunter, 48, bought the $80,000 engagement ring last year, according to an unnamed source at Page Six.

Hunter hasn’t said when he proposed to Hudson, but she has been seen wearing the diamond ring in Instagram images dating back to April 2020, according to the site.

Williams married Hunter in 1997 and filed for divorce from him in April 2019 after learning that Hudson, his lover at the time, had given birth to a baby girl after 22 years of marriage.

Hunter issued a statement at the time, claiming full responsibility for the incident.

In a statement obtained by Page Six, he stated, “I am not proud of my recent acts and take full responsibility and apologize to my wife, my family, and her fantastic admirers.”

Hunter went on to say that he was in the midst of a phase of self-reflection at the time. He also stated that he will continue to support Williams in her work and in the face of any challenges she may encounter.

Following their divorce, Williams said in an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” that Hunter had been a “serial cheater” throughout their marriage, which she listed as another reason for ending their partnership after 25 years together.

“I’ve been aware of her since the beginning. Kevin is a serial cheater, which I’ve known for a long time “At the time, Williams stated.

She went on to say, “The more successful I and he grew, and the more we believed in each other, the more he became a jerk – he utilized his good credit to buy property in which he preferred to wine and dine his adulterous affairs. This girl wasn’t the only one who felt this way. She also happens to be the mother of his child.” In January 2020, Williams and Hunter completed their divorce. Kevin Hunter Jr., their 21-year-old son, is their only child.

Hunter’s engagement comes as Williams battles with her health, which has forced her to leave her eponymous talk program.

The launch of Season 13 of “The Wendy Williams Show” was initially postponed because Williams tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, and it was again postponed owing to continued health difficulties related to her Graves’ Disease and thyroid condition.

Williams has yet to return to the show, which premiered earlier this month with guest hosts filling in.