‘We’ll Continue To Be Best Friends,’ Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello say of their split.

After more than two years of dating, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have called it quits. On Wednesday night, the ex-couple announced their split on their individual Instagram Stories and thanked their fans for their support.

Mendes and Cabello did not reveal the cause for their breakup, but implied that it was a mutual decision. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to stop our romantic relationship,” they announced in a statement, “but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.” “We started our relationship as best friends, and we’ll keep it that way. We are grateful for your continued support, both in the past and in the future. – Shawn and Camila.” Their followers were taken aback by the news, as they appeared to be more in love than ever when they celebrated Halloween together lately. In honor of the Day of the Dead, they even posted a photo of themselves dressed in identical folklorico attire.

On November 4, Mendes and Cabello made news after being seen kissing on Miami Beach. According to reports at the time, they spent time together in the Florida sun, with Mendes dressed casually in black trunks and Cabello dressed in a little light-blue bikini.

The “Senorita” collaborators began dating in July 2019 and have been practically inseparable since then. They also sparked a frenzy among their fans when they revealed that Mendes had relocated to Miami to be with the Cabello family, an experience the “Cinderella” star described as “very lovely.” “It was the first time I was able to be silent and ask myself, ‘What is going on in this world, how do I feel about it, what can I do, and where does this go from here?'” Mendes expressed his feelings about the encounter. “I believe that was the nicest gift I’ve ever received in my entire life.” Cabello added that having more time with Mendes and her family has helped her feel “braver, wiser, and better.” “When you’re in a relationship with someone, it feels like they’re a mirror reflecting yourself back to you—I have to continually confront my worries, anxieties, insecurities, patterns of thinking, and views about life and myself,” she had added.