‘We’ll Always Be A Family,’ Angelina Jolie says of her ex-husband Brad Pitt and their children.

Angelina Jolie has revealed new details regarding her custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt and their divorce.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the “Eternals” star discussed her anxiety for the safety of her entire family while married to Pitt, as well as her desire for peace for everyone, including her ex.

“I’m not the type of person who makes snap decisions like the ones I had to make. “It took a lot for me to feel I had to split from the father of my children,” Jolie said of her decision to divorce the actor in September 2016.

While aboard a private plane, Jolie said Pitt was intoxicated and aggressive toward their then-15-year-old son, Maddox. Pitt disputed the accusation, but admitting to having an alcohol problem and attending AA meetings after the couple split up. In 2016, the FBI cleared him of any wrongdoing.

The former couple separated in 2019, but the custody fight for their children, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, continues.

Jolie told The Guardian that her breakup with Pitt left her “broken” and that the last five years had taken a toll on her.

“I mean, it’s been a decade in some senses. She said, “There’s a lot I can’t say.” “I think at the end of the day, even if you and a few people you care about are the only ones who know the truth about your life, what you fight for, what you sacrifice, or what you’ve gone through, you come to terms with it, regardless of what’s going on around you.”

When asked if she was concerned for the safety of her children at the time, the Oscar winner admitted, “Yes, for my family.” “Everyone in my family.”

She declined to go into detail about what happened that caused her to be concerned about her children’s rights, stating, “I’m still in my own legal problem.” I’m sorry, but I can’t comment on that.”

The “Maleficent” actress also expressed her desire for her family, including Pitt, to “heal.”

“It’s not that I don’t want to talk about anything; I simply want my family to get better. And I want everyone, including their father, to go forward. I want us to be able to mend and live in peace. She told the outlet, “We’ll always be a family.”

In the month of May, Brief News from Washington Newsday.