Weibo has suspended the accounts of BTS, Blackpink, and EXO fans due to their “irrational star-chasing behavior.”

More than 20 BTS, Blackpink, EXO, and other K-Pop fan accounts have been suspended on Weibo, after a request from Chinese authorities to crack down on excessive fan spending and fan club “chaos” in the nation.

Photos of a modified Jeju Air plane funded by a Chinese Weibo fan account for BTS member Jimin appeared online just days before the relocation. Jimin’s fans are said to have funded the jet as a gift for the K-Pop star’s 26th birthday in October.

Weibo suspended the fan account behind the pricey crowd-funded birthday gift after receiving critical feedback and online complaints. Within hours of announcing the suspension, the platform announced that it would also suspend 21 other K-Pop fan accounts for a month, including four that support BTS, three that support Blackpink, three that support EXO, and five that promote boyband NCT.

Weibo said it “firmly condemns such crazy star-chasing activity and will deal with it properly” in a statement released after the ban. The company has promised to step up its regulation of fan culture and to “purify” the online environment by removing excessive fandom.

Authorities in China have taken steps to punish fan organizations that engage in excessive spending and “chaos.” The administration published fresh directives centered on the new mandate last week.

Meanwhile, the suspended BTS Jimin fan account’s admin changed the account’s name “to symbolize a new starting point.” The admin wrote on its account, “We appeal on everyone to be civilized, follow stars intelligently… and develop a pleasant and healthy online environment.”

According to local media, the aforementioned fan organization began fundraising in April in preparation for BTS Jimin’s birthday. In the first three minutes of the campaign, the club was able to gather more than $155,000 from its members, and $356,000 in the first hour.

The fan account has at least 1.1 million followers, significantly more than BTS label HYBE’s official Weibo account, which has only 290,000.