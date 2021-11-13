Week 8 scores, results, and dances are live on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.

Strictly Come Dancing returns this weekend, with celebrities competing for a spot on the show the following week.

Rose Ayling-Ellis will perform her couple’s choice dance in the hopes of dazzling the Strictly judges once more.

The EastEnders star will perform with her professional partner Giovanni Pernice to Clean Bandit’s Symphony featuring Zara Larsson.

She previously got a flawless 40 for her tango in week six, the earliest the top grade has been given, and a 32 for her samba last week, which was her highest score for a Latin dance so far.

Last week, TV host AJ Odudu topped the scoreboard with her frenetic Charleston to Dorothy Provine’s Don’t Bring Lulu, Pinky and The Girls, earning her a score of 39 out of a possible 40.

AJ and her partner Kai Widdrington will return to the dance floor this week to perform a paso double to Ruelle’s Game Of Survival.

After landing in last week’s dance-off with a quickstep to Damita Jo’s I Won’t Dance, social media star Tilly Ramsay and partner Nikita Kuzmin will be aiming to bounce back.

Last week, the couple just missed being ousted from the competition after being in the bottom two in the public poll, but they made it through a dance-off against Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and Katya Jones, who were booted from the show.

Sara Davies of Dragons’ Den and her partner Aljaz Skorjanec will dance an Argentine tango to Donna Summer and Barbra Streisand’s No More Tears (Enough Is Enough).

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova of BBC Breakfast will perform an American smooth to The Proclaimers’ King Of The Road, while BBC broadcaster Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu will perform a Charleston to Bob Wilson and his Varsity Rhythm Boys’ The Charleston.

The dance competition’s first all-male duo, Great British Bake Off champion John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, will perform a samba to DLG’s Acuyuye.

On Saturday, Tom Fletcher of McFly and his partner Amy Dowden will perform the Viennese Waltz to Iris by the Goo Goo Dolls.

Live leaderboard for Strictly Come Dancing: Week 8 results: