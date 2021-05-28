Wedding Finales on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ That Preceded Season 17’s Big Event

Maggie and Winston are getting married, according to the promo for the Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 finale, “Someone Saved My Life Tonight.” This isn’t the first time that the hit medical drama has exploited a major incident for the season finale. The previous Grey’s Anatomy wedding finales are listed below.

‘Didn’t We Almost Have It All?’ is the third season’s theme song.

The majority of Grey’s Anatomy’s early seasons ended on a devastating cliffhanger. There was a calamity in Season 3. But not the type that typically happens. Cristina and Burke were ready to marry in the first big Grey’s wedding amid surgical miracles and medical judgments.

Both sides, however, had reservations. Cristina, who isn’t a big fan of weddings to begin with, has to deal with obstacles all day long as she prepares for the event. Despite the fact that she is the one who is worried, Burke is the one who calls off their wedding and their relationship as a whole.

‘You’re My Home,’ Season 11

Other Grey’s Anatomy weddings were covered throughout the next few years. However, it wasn’t until season 11 that one was chosen as the season finale. The focus of the episode, however, is on Meredith’s continuous healing following Derek’s death. (As well as closing up a couple other season’s loose ends.)

Apart from that, Richard and Catherine strive to solve their issues, which resulted in their wedding being postponed in the previous episode. Meredith eventually assists them in getting past it. They hold a small wedding and reception with only their closest friends in attendance.

‘Family Affair’ (Season 12)

Seasons 11 and 12 of Grey’s Anatomy featured back-to-back wedding finales. After their romance grew throughout the season, Amelia and Owen marry in the latter. But, like with any Grey’s Anatomy episode… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.