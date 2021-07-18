‘We Were Saint And Sinner,’ Sarah Ferguson says of being pitted against Princess Diana.

Sarah Ferguson has spoken out about her connection with Princess Diana and how tabloids turned them against one another.

Ferguson said she and Princess Diana “were best friends from when she was 14 and I was 15” — long before they became the Duchess of York and the Princess of Wales, respectively — in an interview with People for the magazine’s cover issue.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s mother, according to the duchess, introduced her to Prince Charles’ younger brother, Prince Andrew. Ferguson recalls telling her, “Oh, Andrew’s incredibly good-looking.” “And she said, ‘Duh, Fergs!’” says the narrator.

Princess Diana and Ferguson, on the other hand, were frequently compared to each other by the media after marrying into the royal family.

“In the 1980s, Diana looked stunning, and Fergie was overweight and unattractive. We were only there to make a lot of money for others. We both didn’t understand it at the time,” Ferguson explained.

During their separate mental health issues, the Duchess of York and Princess Diana would converse and provide each other support, according to the Duchess of York.

“Diana and I both had mental health difficulties, and we used to talk about it. ‘Fergie, remember one thing: it’s so easy to slip off the pedestal when you’re at the top.’ And now you’ve reached the bottom. “All you have to do is climb up,” Ferguson explained. “We were cast in the role of saint and sinner. And the most important thing was to stay strong together, which we did, regardless of what anyone said.”

Princess Diana and Ferguson bonded via their similar experience of marrying into a conventional family, according to royal analyst Victoria Arbiter, who said the two found comfort in each other in 2019. She further claimed that they were “equally mischievous,” referring to a photo of the two royals grinning after probing men’s butts with their umbrellas.

“And I think there was a lot of comfort at the sort of formal stayed family engagements that everyone was expected to roll out for because Diana had a wicked sense of humour, she was cheeky, she was naughty, she loved to laugh, and Fergie made her laugh and Fergie was equally naughty,” the royal expert said of the pair’s friendship to Nine News.

In 1996, it was claimed that Princess Diana and Ferguson had ceased speaking. Princess Diana is considered to have been dissatisfied with the manner her former sister-in-law was treated, despite the fact that she claimed she had no idea why.