We tested Aldi’s newest coffee, and iced latte fans will be pleased.

Aldi’s has a new coffee mix that is already trending on social media sites like TikTok.

Everyone seems to be talking about it, but will it be able to take the place of your normal caffeine fix?

Paul McAuley, a writer for 2Chill, was curious when one of his pals indicated he would enjoy it.

“I’m not a big coffee drinker, but I do appreciate a good TikTok trend, and few have disappointed me so far, so I decided to give this one a shot,” he added.

“I’ve been trying to get my hands on Little Moons coffee mix for a few weeks now, and happily, I swooped in and nabbed the final bottle of Cowbelle Ready to Drink Iced Coffee yesterday.”

It costs £1.50, and Paul chose the Latte Cappuccino flavor. A Macchiato flavor is also available, but it appears to be the more popular of the two, since it was now out of stock.

“When I got home, I couldn’t wait for my typical morning kick and had to try it right away, which, in retrospect, wasn’t the best choice.

“Before pouring the coffee mix, I took out my Starbucks cup and added some ice cubes and three spoons of caramel coffee syrup. I immediately saw that the coffee’s color was too black for me, so I added additional whole milk to make it more creamy.

“Now, it’s not quite like the coffee you’d get at Costa, but for the speed and convenience, it’s the best at-home option I’ve tested so far.”

Paul estimates that each bottle will yield roughly four decent-sized portions, and that the same amount of drinks from a different coffee shop chain would cost around six times what he paid at Aldi.

He’s not the only one who thinks this way.

One user commented in a TikTok video that had nearly 26 thousand likes: “I’m addicted to these – I come out with three bottles every time I walk in.”

While another said, “Nooooo, now they’ll constantly be sold out!”

