‘We Offered A Call,’ says a White House official in response to Nicki Minaj’s visit claim.

Nicki Minaj’s request to visit the White House to discuss the COVID-19 vaccination was denied by a White House official. The White House had only offered Minaj a phone chat with experts to help her understand immunization, according to the official.

“As we have done with others, we offered Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors a call to answer her questions regarding the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness,” a White House official told NBC News on Wednesday.

Minaj, who has been chastised for disseminating false information about the COVID-19 vaccine, took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to say that she has been invited to meet with White House officials to resolve the issue.

“The White House has invited me, and I believe it is a positive move forward,” Minaj stated. “I’m going,” says the narrator. I’ll be dressed like Legally Blonde in all pink to let them know I’m serious.”

“I’m going to ask questions on behalf of the people who have been mocked for being human. “Day 3 of #BallGate,” she ended.

In the comments section of Minaj’s post about the White House visit, advocate John Aravosis stated that the rapper has been “chastised for promoting disinformation that could lead to people being killed, and then digging in your heels on it.”

The 57-year-old campaigner went on to say how wonderful it is that she is eager to speak with specialists about the COVID-19 vaccine. He did, however, criticize the artist for acting like a victim. He went on to say, “You fouled up.”

“This is what’s needed, an intellectual woman speaking for the people who they attempt to keep out,” one of the followers tweeted in favor of the rapper. Queen, do what needs to be done.”

“You know how many US Presidents were white supremacists?” Minaj asked in a separate tweet after receiving conflicting replies to her tweet. Please, no. Just remember to keep on topic. You won’t be able to do it.”

“The topic is that asking questions is very acceptable. But first, let’s make the topic: Nicki speaks with white racists so that you may all get some rest tonight. She went on to say, “Dummies.”

The rapper was chastised after she posted the reason for her absence from Monday’s Met Gala 2021 event. She stated that she was unable to attend the event due to the vaccination requirement. She also stated that if she ever gets vaccinated, it will not be for a special occasion.

The issue had polarized sentiments among internet users. While some applauded the rapper for devoting her time to research, others criticized her for doing so.