We must not forget the women killed in three terrible unsolved murders.

Women’s motivations for working in the sex industry are complex and varied.

While some consider it as merely a means of supplementing their income, many others are motivated by addiction, homelessness, or poverty.

Rapes, severe assaults, and even murder are extremely real threats for sex workers working on the streets without any type of protection.

The horrible legacy of serial killer Steve Wright, who murdered five women in Ipswich in 2006, prompted Merseyside Police to be the first force in the UK to recognize attacks on sex workers as hate crimes.

Despite the fact that the force treats attacks on vulnerable women as a top priority, Tory cuts have resulted in the elimination of some services dedicated to their protection.

The Red Umbrella project was first commissioned in 2017 and employed experts to help protect street sex workers from sexual violence, abuse, and trafficking. Last year, Priti Patel’s Home Office declined to renew funding for the project, which was first commissioned in 2017 and employed experts to help protect street sex workers from sexual violence, abuse, and trafficking.

The organization collaborated with police and the Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner’s Office, and was credited with helping to bring serial rapist Eugene Ancuta to justice in 2018, when he was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Over the course of a three-day spree, Ancuta raped, brutalized, and assaulted three Liverpool sex workers, but thanks to Red Umbrella, his victims were tracked down and critical evidence was presented.

Shelly Stoops, a sex worker outreach specialist with decades of experience, worked for the agency and thinks that women are now less safe as a result of its demise.

Shelly also wanted to bring attention to the unsolved murders of three sex workers in order to emphasize the dangers that women experience on the streets and to ensure that their cases were not forgotten.

Foy, Anne Marie

Nan-of-five Anne Marie Foy was battered to death and dumped on a plot of land on the corner of Crown and West Derby Streets, where the new Royal Liverpool Hospital now stands.

Her body was discovered on September 15, 2005, with 62 injuries to her body, including 21 to her head alone, according to a post-mortem.

She had also been throttled, according to crime scene investigators, with a tree branch located in the area.