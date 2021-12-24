‘We Missed Each Other,’ Kate Winslet Teared Up During Emotional Reunion With ‘Titanic’ Co-Star Leonardo DiCaprio.

After not seeing one other for a long time owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio had an emotional reunion.

In an interview with The Guardian published Thursday, Winslet, 46, remembered her most recent reunion with her old “Titanic” co-star. When she eventually saw DiCaprio, 47, again, she “couldn’t stop crying,” according to the “Mare of Easttown” actress.

“He’s someone I’ve known for half my life! It’s not like I’ve found myself in New York or he’s been in London and we’ve had the opportunity to have dinner or catch up over a cup of coffee “According to Winslet, she told the magazine. “We have been unable to leave our own nations. We’ve missed each other due of COVID, just like so many other friendships around the world.” ‘The’ “”He’s my pal, my extremely close friend,” the “Mildred Pierce” star revealed. We’re destined to be together for the rest of our lives.” In the 1997 smash film “Titanic,” DiCaprio and Winslet portrayed lovers Jack and Rose. She had just turned 21 and he had just turned 22 at the time. The James Cameron-directed film was a great hit. When the reporter mentioned that DiCaprio had complained to him about how unhappy he was on set owing to the “arduous production,” Winslet affirmed that “it wasn’t enjoyable for any of us.” She did add, however, that they were “all in it together.” “Despite the fact that he had far more vacation days than I ever did. I guess I was brought up to be appreciative and get on with things. I didn’t believe it was my right to be unhappy, and if I had been unhappy, I would not have told a journalist about it “With a giggle, Winslet said. “There’s no way I could have allowed that to happen!” The celebrity pals were pictured vacationing in Saint-Tropez, France, in 2017. Before traveling to his foundation’s annual fundraising event, they chatted outside the “Revenant” star’s villa. The event netted him $39 million.

Winslet expressed interest in working with DiCaprio again in a prior interview from the same year. She wasn’t sure if it would happen, though.

“No, not right now. Leo and I don’t have anything scheduled. But, as usual, I’d love to collaborate with him again in the future, but who knows? It’s possible that it won’t happen until we’re 70 years old “E! News spoke with the Oscar winner.