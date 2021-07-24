‘We didn’t want to sell him, but we couldn’t help ourselves.’ – Liverpool scouts timed a £36 million move exactly before the arrivals of Neymar and Philippe Coutinho.

It would have been easy for Jurgen Klopp to sit back and take credit for everything.

Mohamed Salah scored 12 goals in his first 17 outings for Liverpool, indicating that a new star had been formed.

Salah’s sixth goal in as many games came in a 4-1 win over West Ham, and the Egypt international was looking like the summer’s best signing.

Rather than basking in the glory of yet another flawless managerial choice, Klopp was anxious to emphasize the role that others played in bringing Salah to the club.

In November 2017, Klopp said, “We watched Salah so often, saw him so often.” “The scouting department was all for it, and they wanted to do it even sooner so no one could step in!

“We were confident that he could assist us. They were really in my ear and on it: ‘Come on, come on, Mo Salah, he’s the solution!’ said (sporting director) Michael Edwards, (head of recruiting) Dave Fallows, and (chief scout) Barry Hunter.

“It’s difficult to make an early decision when you have 20 guys on the table, all of them are different, but we were all sure about it, so we were able to make an early decision so we could actually acquire him.”

Although the figure of 20 for Liverpool’s summer shortlist of 2017 may be exaggerated, it is true that Salah was not always first choice in the eyes of some.

Some inside the corridors of power had moved on after initially preferring Chelsea over Liverpool in January 2014.

After securing a return to Champions League play in 2017, the club conducted an extensive search for a big-money signing at the top end of the pitch, and Christian Pulisic, Julian Draxler, and Julian Brandt were all assessed.

Salah eventually won the contest to become Liverpool’s new doyen, thanks to the club’s scouting and recruitment team’s unwavering support.

Salah was a game-changing signing who made an impact even before stepping foot on a Liverpool pitch.

Andy Carroll’s infamous time was brought to an end with a £36.9 million signing with Roma. “The summary has come to an end.”