‘We Can’t Wait To Meet You,’ said Jordan Fisher, who is expecting his first child with Ellie Woods.

Jordan Fisher has another reason to celebrate this Christmas season after sharing an emotional video on his Instagram page announcing his wife’s pregnancy.

The 27-year-old actor, who is now performing on Broadway in “Dear Evan Hansen,” announced his pregnancy with wife Ellie Woods in a short Instagram video that he simply captioned, “And the journey begins…

We’re looking forward to meeting you .”

Woods asks Fisher to close his eyes as she helps him put on a letterman jacket with the word “Papa” printed on it in the beginning of the video.

Woods instructed her husband, “Now do me a favor and put your hands in your pockets.” Fisher does so, and when he feels the pregnancy test within his pocket, he begins to cry. The video continues with an emotional Woods demonstrating the “pregnant” indication on the test kit, as well as the parents’ and friend’s astonishment when the baby’s sex was revealed with a piece of a cupcake. After taking a mouthful of the cake and seeing the blue filling within, one of the couple’s parents exclaimed, “It’s a boy!”

Woods also shared a picture of her baby’s ultrasound and a beautiful snapshot of her and Fisher cuddled on the couch on her Instagram story. “@jordanfisher My favorite photo from the first trimester. Jordan has been incredibly helpful throughout this process. She wrote, “He’ll make the best papa.”

“Thank you all so much for the love,” the pregnant mother said beside a photo of them doing a nose rub while holding the ultrasound image. We are overjoyed and grateful for everything.” The couple’s celebrity friends congratulated them in the comments section.

“Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww Lana Candor, his co-star on Netflix’s “To All The Boys 2,” wrote, “beyond delighted for you both.”

“I’M SOBBING.” CONGRATULATIONS, GUYS,” exclaimed actress Sarah Hyland.

“OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG Jojo, a singer, made a comment.

Fisher and Woods announced their engagement in May 2019 and married in November 2020, after the pandemic forced them to postpone their wedding.

Fisher and Woods shared a throwback photo of the two in their wedding clothes to commemorate their one anniversary as a married couple last month. "It's been 9 years of friendship… After four years of dating… After a year of marriage, ellie fisher, I adore you so much. Thank you for your presence.