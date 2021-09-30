We By Any Car cancels the £33k purchase of a man’s Mercedes, leaving him “stressed.”

We Buy Any Automobile cancelled the purchase of a guy’s car after he handed it over, according to a ‘disappointed’ man.

Pandi Qerreti alleges he received a signed invoice for £33,097.25 when he sold his Mercedes Benz automobile to the trading company on Thursday, September 16.

According to Mirror Online, the 44-year-old stated he expected the money to enter his account by 8 p.m. the next day.

Kerry Katona receives a diagnosis following “horrendous” pain.

He claims, however, that the next morning he received a phone call from the branch on Chamberlain Road in Hull, asking him to pick up the car ‘immediately.’

Pandi claims he still intended to pick up the automobile from the We Buy Any Car store despite being “stressed and upset,” according to Hull Live.

He claims, however, that later that day he received an email from the government informing him that he was no longer the owner of the car due to the sale.

“DVLA has been electronically notified that you have sold/transferred this car into the motor trade and are no longer the keeper,” it stated.

This application to update the car’s ownership data was filed at 11:17 a.m. on Friday, September 17, more than an hour after he claimed to have received email and phone notification that the sale would not go through.

He claims he told We Buy Any Car about the notification telling him that he was no longer the registered owner of the vehicle in person, as well as via email and phone conversations.

He alleges he has not received the promised purchase money and has not picked up the car after receiving notification from the government that he is no longer the owner.

“I’ve been really stressed and disappointed,” Pandi added. “It’s stopped me from going to work; I can’t go to work because of the stress.”

A representative from We Buy Any Car said in an email sent to Mr Qerreti at 9.51 a.m. on Friday, September 17, that the cancellation was due to suspicions that he was a car salesman, in violation of the sale contract.

“Based on an examination of the paperwork and information we have gathered about you, we have,” the email stated.

“The summary comes to an end.”