‘We Build A Little Story For All The Looks,’ Zendaya says of her red carpet outfits.

Zendaya talked about her red carpet looks, including the one she wore to her first movie premiere when she was 14 years old.

“My outfit at my first movie premiere, when I was 14, was a collection of Target finds. And there I was, thinking I was a fly. I was at ease “During a Tuesday interview with InStyle, she revealed this. “That, to this day, I believe, is all that matters. You’ll know you’re on the correct track when this happens.” Her red carpet outings, according to the 25-year-old actress, have their own identities and stories. She also mentioned that the appearances are connected to her acting profession.

She told the magazine, “I think of red carpets as having their own characters and histories.” “For each of the looks, we create a small story. In a strange way, it’s like an extension of my acting profession – you just put on this wig or whatever.” Zendaya also believes that clothes may be highly emotional for her at times, as she explains, “I get to take on these different personalities, which might be versions of myself or alter egos. But it’s through clothes that I get to meet these different women.” So far, the star of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” has revealed her favorite red carpet looks. One of the actress’s best looks at the 2018 Met Gala was a Joan of Arc-inspired ensemble.

She also applauded her appearance at the 25th Critics’ Choice Awards, in which she donned a pink Tom Ford breastplate. “Nothing could touch me – I was like a warrior,” she stated of her 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards ensemble.

The actress also recalls wearing a Moschino butterfly dress to the 2017 premiere of “The Greatest Showman.”

At the same time, Zendaya reflected on her biggest hairstyle faux pas from the 2016 Grammy Awards. She acknowledged, “I understand. At the time, I was chastised for my mullet, but nowadays, kids adore mullets. My David Bowie mullet makes me happy.” Zendaya will next be seen in Marvel’s highly anticipated film “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which is set to hit theaters on December 17. She will also star alongside Timothee Chalamet in the film “Dune: Part Two.”