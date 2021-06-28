We agree with Cristiano Ronaldo that nothing beats water.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made it obvious that his favourite drink is a long, refreshing glass of water, not a lovely cold beer or an icy Coke.

During a news conference ahead of Portugal’s first Euro 2020 encounter against Hungary, the footballer snatched two Coca-Cola bottles from in front of him and exclaimed in Portuguese, “Drink water!” He then took his own water bottle and carried it with him for the duration of the interview.

Although we all know that water is the best method to stay hydrated, many individuals – including Ronaldo – find it to be a bit, well, dull. The NHS suggests that we drink six to eight glasses of fluid each day, preferably water, but if that isn’t possible, low-fat milk and sugar-free drinks, such as tea and coffee, should suffice.

So, what’s the big deal about drinking water? Given that water comprises up two-thirds of our bodies, it stands to reason that drinking pure water should be high on the daily to-do list. According to the NHS, being hydrated can help prevent a variety of health issues such as urinary tract infections, headaches, constipation, dizziness, and kidney stones.

When we urinate, water helps flush out toxins, extra sugar, and salt from the body, which is why it is beneficial to our health. What’s not to enjoy about something that’s both free and healthy? It also has no calories and no sugar, which means it won’t harm your teeth.

There are many different types of water available, so if you don’t like plain old water, try sparkling or flavored water with no added sugar. Alternatively, to make plain water more interesting, add a piece of lemon or lime.

It’s also good for your skin, since it keeps it moisturized, flushes out impurities, and aids athletic performance, which may be one of the reasons Ronaldo is such a big water drinker. It’s especially vital when you’re working out hard or it’s scorching outside. So, say goodbye to fizz and hello to H20.