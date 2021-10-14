Wayne Rooney’s family update from behind the scenes after Coleen ‘forgives him.’

Wayne Rooney will give fans a “behind the scenes” peek at his family life and mental health struggles.

‘Rooney,’ a new documentary due to broadcast on Amazon Prime next year, is about the 35-year-old.

The Derby County manager expressed his hope that the film will provide viewers with a “better knowledge of myself as a person.”

After Wayne’s hotel party images, Coleen Rooney breaks the quiet.

In the one-off film, Wayne will discuss his boyhood growing up in Croxteth, as well as the pressures of playing for Manchester United.

“I wanted to be honest and touch everything that has happened in my life, which is crucial,” Rooney remarked during the show’s London premiere.

“It wouldn’t be true if I did it and wasn’t honest or didn’t speak about things, so it was about me coming out and people seeing me and my family for who we are, not what is being represented of us as a family,” she says.

“I genuinely want people to get a better sense of who I am as a person.” A young athlete’s life is filled with ups and downs, and I’ve talked about times when I was so depressed that I didn’t want to be around anyone.” “People talk about mental health, and at the time I did see someone, it was about realising what was going through your head and trying to cope with the pressures of playing for Manchester United and trying to be successful, playing for your country – then captaining your country and taking on a lot of that pressure.”

“They’ll have a clear picture of what was going on inside my head.”

“A lot of stuff has been highly publicized over the previous 20 years, and I felt it was vital that people saw me behind the scenes as a family man and what it was like growing up in a really rough area in Liverpool.”

“This film provides a window into it for everyone.”

