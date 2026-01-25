Wayne Rooney Reveals Surprising Side of Victoria Beckham

Wayne Rooney has opened up about his experience with Victoria Beckham, offering a surprising glimpse into the private life of the famed fashion designer and pop star. The revelation comes at a time when the Beckham family has been thrust into the spotlight following Brooklyn Beckham’s explosive decision to sever ties with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

In a recent appearance on “The Wayne Rooney Show,” Rooney shared a candid account of his visit to the Beckham household shortly after joining Manchester United in 2004. He recalled a visit to their home, where he, his wife Coleen, and several Manchester United teammates were invited for dinner. Despite the grandeur of the Beckham household, Rooney was taken aback by the casual atmosphere, which included a surprisingly down-to-earth meal of kebabs.

Victoria Beckham’s Real Personality Revealed

Rooney, who had the chance to meet both David and Victoria during this time, shed light on Victoria’s real character, which he described as being far removed from her public persona. He called her a “lovely woman” with a sense of humor that surprised him. “She was really funny, something I wasn’t expecting,” he admitted. This personality trait has become more apparent to the public following the release of the “Beckham” Netflix documentary series, where Victoria stole the spotlight with her sharp wit and playful banter.

One memorable moment from the documentary featured Victoria jokingly claiming, “He thinks that’s gonna be his moment in the documentary. But it’s not about him. It’s about me,” as David attempted to tell a joke. This humorous moment, among others, has helped reshape public perception of the star, who was often seen as more reserved in her earlier years as Posh Spice.

However, the Beckham family’s current troubles remain a stark contrast to the lighthearted moments portrayed in the docuseries. Brooklyn’s allegations about his parents’ controlling behavior and their attempts to undermine his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz have painted a picture of family turmoil. The speculation surrounding Brooklyn’s absence from the Netflix series, combined with his decision to sever all ties, suggests that there may be more to the story that hasn’t been shared with the public.

While the Beckhams continue to navigate this ongoing drama, Rooney’s reflections offer a different perspective, highlighting a more relatable and down-to-earth side of Victoria Beckham, one that contrasts sharply with the media’s often more glamorous depiction of the star.