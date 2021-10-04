Watermelon Sugar is about female orgasm during a concert, according to Harry Styles.

Harry Styles has revealed yet another detail regarding the meaning of his hit song “Watermelon Sugar.”

Styles began singing the opening chords of “Watermelon Sugar” during one of his “Love on Tour” gigs in Nashville on Friday, before adding, “It’s also about female orgasm, but that’s entirely different.” Us Magazine noted, “It’s not very relevant.”

“This song is about…,” the 27-year-old singer said as he presented the tune to his listeners. It makes no difference what the topic is. It’s about, well, the beauty of life,” he says, before attempting to keep his calm about the meaning.

After avoiding queries about the song’s source for nearly two years, the former “One Direction” singer finally spoken about its significance.

When “Watermelon Sugar” was first published in 2019, many people questioned Styles about the song’s origins, but he remained tight-lipped. When Beats 1 DJ Zane Lowe asked him what the song was about months after its debut in November 2019, he stated he didn’t know.

“’Watermelon Sugar,’ which is now out and everyone has figured out what it’s all about… Lowe told Styles, “the benefits of mutually recognized oral pleasure.” “Is that all there is to it?” Styles replied, “I don’t know.”

“That’s what everyone’s saying,” Lowe continued, adding that it’s preferable to leave the song’s meaning open to interpretation.

Months later, during his NPR performance, the “Sweet Creature” singer talked about the song’s erotic overtones, stating it’s about bliss.

He stated, “It’s kind of about the early rush of when you start seeing someone, sleeping with someone, or just like being around someone and you have that type of excitement about them.”

Styles released a sultry music video for the tune in May 2020, with the title board reading, “This video is dedicated to touching.” On the Malibu beach, the singer ate slices of watermelon while a group of dancers appeared to practice oral sex.

In 2020, Styles’ single “Watermelon Sugar” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming his first to do so.