[Watch] Zendaya Releases ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Trailer and Release Date.

Zendaya has released the highly anticipated trailer for Season 2 of “Euphoria,” as well as the official release date.

The teaser begins with the Emmy Award-winning actress dancing in her bedroom to Michel Bublé’s 2007 song “Call Me Irresponsible,” which runs for a minute and 13 seconds.

“When you’re younger, everything feels so permanent,” the 25-year-old actress continues, “but as you get older, you come to realize… nothing is.”

Teens are seen dancing, partying, drinking, and snapping selfies in the meantime.

“And everyone you love can drift away,” she adds as action-packed events play out on the screen, including Zendaya being kidnapped.

Zendaya’s pal wonders if she’s high at the end of the video, and the actress shrugs her shoulders and says, “I mean…”

Season 2 of “Euphoria” will premiere on HBO Max on January 9, 2022.

Fans shared their responses to the trailer in the comments section.

One of them spotted a new character in the series and shared screenshots from the trailer with the others. “Came in to replies to see if anybody else recognized him yet but I’m very sure thats dominic fike,” another admirer commented on the screenshots. “Whoever you are, know that I will find you,” another fan posted beside a screenshot of Zendaya being attacked by a middle-aged woman. “Euphoria” is a film about a group of adolescent students who are dealing with issues such as money, social media, drugs, and love.

Storm Reid, Eric Dane, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Angus Cloud, and Alexa Demie starred in the first season, which premiered in August 2019. Since the first season ended, fans have been eagerly anticipating the second.

Zendaya’s acting in the series has gotten a lot of positive feedback. In fact, she was nominated for an Emmy in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Aside from the series, Zendaya will star in Marvel’s highly anticipated film “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which will hit theaters on December 11. Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, and Jamie Foxx all star in the film, which is now in post-production.

In addition, the actress will appear in the films “Dune: Part Two” and “Megalopolis.”