[Watch] Whoopi Goldberg Reacts to Barbara Corcoran’s Apology Video Following Her Body-Shaming Joke.

A reporter recently approached Whoopi Goldberg in New York City and inquired about Barbara Corcoran’s body-shaming joke and her apology video. Goldberg stated that she didn’t take offense to the remark in the first place, and that an apology wasn’t necessary.

“Oh… No,” Goldberg said to a reporter from TMZ on Monday. “She doesn’t have to – remember, this is the lady who squandered her birthday party in order to enter a casket.” Goldberg, 65, was speaking about Corcoran’s 70th birthday celebration in 2019.

“So Barbara has always been strange and amusing,” Goldberg concluded. “And it is exactly who she is. No, it takes a lot more for me to get offended. She’s someone I’ve known for far too long. We’ve been friends for 25 years “The reporter was told by Goldberg.

Corcoran, 72, made a joke about Goldberg’s size on “The View” talk show last week. She also released an apology video on the same day.

“I just returned from ‘The View,’ where I ran into an old friend, Whoopi Goldberg. She has a fantastic sense of humor, as you know, and I’ve known Whoopi for years “In the video, the entrepreneur says.

“I made a joke about Whoopi, which I now realize was not amusing. I’d like to express my sincere regret to anyone I may have offended accidentally “she continued.

On Oct. 6, Corcoran came as a guest on the show, and Goldberg joked that she would be able to fit into the Good American company’s trousers.

“Give those jeans to me when you’re done wearing them and decide you don’t like them,” Corcoran said Goldberg. “I’m going to build two pairs!” says the maker. Since 1997, Goldberg has been a co-host on The View. She’ll be seen in the animated film “Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk,” which will be released on February 4, 2022.

In addition, she will appear in the film “Fairy Tale Forest,” directed by Mark Risley. Lilla Crawford, Mel Brooks, Jane Lynch, and Jennifer Holliday will all appear in the film. Goldberg is presently shooting “Till,” a biographical drama film directed by Chinonye Chukwu.