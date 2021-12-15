Watch What Matthew McConaughey Had To Say About A Possible Run For Governor Of Texas.

Matthew McConaughey discussed why he declined to run for Governor of Texas on “The Tonight Show,” hosted by Jimmy Fallon, amid much speculation about his possible candidacy.

“At this point in my life, with… the life I’m living right now, the storytelling I want to keep doing, the category of politics came up, and it’s a privileged one that I gave great consideration to, but at this point in my life, with… the life I’m living right now, the storytelling I want to keep doing, “At this moment in my life, it’s not the category for me,” McConaughey stated on the show.

McConaughey, a 52-year-old native Texan, cited family and his personal philosophy on life as reasons for not running, although he did not rule out running in the future. “I’m not [ruling it out]until I am,” McConaughey responded when asked by Fallon if he will seek for political office or a legislative position in the future. He went on to say, “Texas is a great state.”

On “The Hugh Hewitt Show,” he first expressed interest in running for Governor of Texas.

“I’m not interested in going and putting a bunch of Band-Aids on that are going to be taken off as soon as I’m gone,” he said upon announcing his decision not to run. “I’m interested in constructing something that can last and I’m measuring what category that is, I don’t know if it’s politics.”

“We take the lead by serving one another. “We lead through our service,” he continued, and it’s evident that politics isn’t where he thinks he can make the most difference right now. He previously stated that Texas and the United States as a whole require a “aggressively centered” governor. McConaughey is best recognized for his work as an actor, which began in 1992 when he starred in an episode of “Unsolved Mysteries.” With the release of the 1996 film “A Time To Kill,” he became well-known. The first “Magic Mike” film, “The Wedding Planner,” “We Are Marshall,” “The Lincoln Lawyer,” “Mud,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “The Dark Tower,” and “The Gentlemen” are among the films in which the actor has appeared. For “The Dallas Buyers Club,” he earned an Academy Award. As of 2020, the actor’s net worth is believed to be approximately $140 million.