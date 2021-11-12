[Watch Video] Steve Burton Breaks His Silence Amid ‘General Hospital’ Exit Rumors.

In the wake of reports that he is departing “General Hospital,” Steve Burton provided an update on his forthcoming engagements.

Burton shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday inviting fans to his Dec. 10 event in Syracuse. As seen in the backdrop, he shot the brief clip on the set of “General Hospital.” He was also sporting the black t-shirt that his character Jason Morgan is known for.

“Hello there, people!

Steve Burton has arrived! I’ll be in Syracuse on December 10th “he stated “I’m going to tell GH stories, there’ll be a Q&A, and we’re going to have a good time.” He advised his admirers to purchase tickets on his website.

The post drew a lot of attention from “General Hospital” fans right away. Because Burton was still on set when he filmed the clip, fans were split on whether he would be departing the program.

One person even speculated that the post was a hint that he would not be quitting the show. Another fan theorized that Burton filming the scene in front of General Hospital was a reaction to reports that he was leaving the program.

“Maybe he left this message as an indication that he’s still around? If there were rumors that he was going, he’d be gone by now, not filming messages in front of ‘General Hospital,’ “opined one

Meanwhile, many people hoped he would stay. Some even indicated they wouldn’t watch the show if the rumors about him leaving were true. Others pleaded with Burton to remain.

“I’m not going to watch you and Ingo leave because you believe in personal medical freedom,” one individual said.

Another added, “Please don’t leave us, we love you.”

“[pensive face emoji]Please don’t leave GH. GH is played by Jason Morgan. I can’t stand it if you’re not on it “another fan commented.

“You were sorely missed when you departed GH the previous time! I’m hoping you’ll stay. It’s similar to strawberry shortcake, but without the strawberries “a different fan added, referencing to his 2012 departure and 2017 comeback.

Several fans want Burton to stay because they enjoy his role in the show. They also believed that Jason (Burton) had just landed his best partner in Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud). More of the coupling called Brittson or JaBritt is desired by his supporters.

“Just please stay on GH,” one fan said. “I love you and Brit together.”

“Jason was becoming increasingly pleasant, and he’d found his ideal partner in Britt! And now you’re on your way out, “another user has been added.

Ingo Rademacher’s departure from the soap was confirmed by ABC on Tuesday, with the network stating that he was let go because he. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.