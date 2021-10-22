[Watch] Tom Holland Releases an Action-Packed ‘Uncharted’ Trailer with Mark Wahlberg.

On Thursday, Tom Holland released the first trailer for his highly anticipated film “Uncharted.” Mark Wahlberg was also featured in the action-packed clip.

The couple may be seen traveling across the world seeking for riches in the two-minute, 33-second video. A close-up of Wahlberg and a map open the video. The next shot shows Sophia Ali, dressed in an orange bikini, retrieving a bag from the sea.

When Holland falls off a plane, he makes a big entrance. After that, the teaser showed Holland and Ali exploring an abandoned location with fire torches in hand before discovering a map. The 25-year-old actor is shown working as a bartender in the next scene, and Wahlberg meets him for the first time at the bar.

The film, which is based on a video game of the same name, will be released in premium formats “exclusively in cinema theaters” on Feb. 18, 2022.

Holland posted on Instagram, “Thought I’d simply leave this here.” “You are not prepared for this film, believe me. @markwahlberg and I are going on a tremendous journey with you. On February 18th, Uncharted will be yours to enjoy.” Fans praised the trailer in the comments section.

“Bro, I can’t wait! “This film appears to be a lot of fun,” one admirer tweeted, while another added, “I AM HERE FOR THE ACTION AND COMEDY.” THIS IS AMAZING, AND I’M IN LOVE WITH IT.” A behind-the-scenes video of the film was posted by Wahlberg.

Holland previously stated that he plays a “difficult” character in the film.

“Acting becomes something other than playing a character as soon as you start caring about ‘Do I look good in this shot?'” he told GQ UK.

In the month of April. “I believe there were parts of my performance in ‘Uncharted’ where I was under the spell of ‘I want to look nice right now.'” Holland continued, “I want this to be my cool moment.” “I had to play a strong, stoic character — like Mark Wahlberg. In this scene, my character is supposed to be an f—-ing action hero!” Ruben Fleischer is the director of “Uncharted.” The story for the next film was written by screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum, who also wrote “Iron Man.”