Watch the trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Royal Treatment,’ which stars Laura Marano and Mena Massoud.

Netflix shared “The Royal Treatment,” a new rom-com drama starring Laura Marano and Mena Massoud, on Twitter on Tuesday.

Isabella, played by Marano, crosses a street and walks towards a newspaper kiosk in the one-minute, 43-second video. “Hot prince visit raises city temperatures,” she says aloud from a newspaper headline. She instantly shows the shop owner a photo of Massoud’s character, Prince Thomas, and criticizes his hairdo. Marano finds that she has been invited to a royal wedding to do the hair and cosmetics because she owns a beauty shop in the next scene.

The actress arrives at a castle to fulfill her dream job and meets Prince Thomas in the trailer. He goes on to say in the video that he is getting married because his parents are pressuring him, but he ends up falling in love with her instead. As Isabella’s character gets into the car to leave at the end of the clip, the young prince pleads her not to.

Netflix will begin streaming “The Royal Treatment” on January 20.

Fans expressed their feelings in the comments area. One of the admirers recalled Massoud’s remark about no one hiring him after he finished filming “Aladdin,” and observed that he had finally found work. Another individual expressed their enthusiasm for the film.

Rick Jacobson directed “The Royal Treatment,” which was shot in New Zealand.

The film follows Isabella as she runs a salon while Prince Thomas is preoccupied with royal duties and running his own country. Their paths cross during a royal wedding, and the two discover the importance of taking control of their own fate.

This isn’t the first time the 30-year-old actor has taken on the role of Prince. He previously appeared in Disney’s “Aladdin,” in which he claimed to be a prince in order to capture Jasmine’s heart.

In addition, the actor will appear in the film “In Broad Daylight,” which is presently in pre-production and will be released in 2022.

Marano, on the other hand, will star in the film “2 Men & a Pig,” which is directed by Ted Collins. Dermot Mulroney, Neal McDonough, Thomas Lennon, and Alycia Cooper also star in the film.