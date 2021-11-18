[Watch] Taylor Swift Debuts ‘Sadder’ Version Of ‘All Too Well’

Taylor Swift made her fans reach for the Kleenex again after releasing an even’sadder’ version of “All Too Well” on Wednesday, just days after unveiling an emotional 10-minute rendition of the song on Saturday Night Live.

According to Billboard, Swift recorded the song’s “Sad Girl Autumn version” at Long Pond Studio in New York with longtime collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jonathan Law, who previously worked with her on her 2020 albums “Folklore” and “Evermore.”

The 31-year-old “Shake It Off” singer changed the breakup song’s lyrics and replaced the acoustic guitar with piano backing, giving it a darker tone. In a short amount of time, the music video became one of YouTube’s most popular, with around 600,000 views since its debut on Wednesday.

“One of the saddest songs I’ve ever written just got sadder,” Swift tweeted on Wednesday, announcing the release. I drove up to Long Pond Studios with my besties to record ‘All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version)’.” The video for “All Too Well” (Sad Girl Autumn Version) showcases the renowned singer-songwriter in a black-and-white theme, with Dessner on the piano.

“It felt incredibly nostalgic when @taylorswift visited Long Pond and we pushed record again,” Dessner posted on Instagram. I’d never played All Too Well before, but I’d heard it so many times that it was burned into my musical memory. This rendition, for some reason, felt like it was already out in the fresh air. It was great to play it on the rickety Cardigan piano, and Taylor’s rendition is breathtaking.” Swift also released a live acoustic version of the song on Nov. 12 during the premiere of the “All Too Well” short film at AMC Lincoln Square in Manhattan, in addition to the “Sad Girl Autumn version.”

Swift launched a new album “Red” (Taylor’s Version) this week, which became Spotify’s highest first day launch by a female artist ever, according to Billboard, with 90.8 million global streams. The re-recorded version of the tune that first appeared on the original “Red” album in 2012 is included on the new album.