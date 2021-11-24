[Watch] Taylor Swift Celebrates Her Grammy Nomination For “Evermore” In 2022 [Video].

Taylor Swift has outdone herself again again! “Evermore” has been nominated for a Grammy Award in the category of “Album Of The Year” in 2022. Swift made a nice video to commemorate her big nomination.

Last year, the “Shake It Off” singer made Grammy history by becoming the first female artist to win three “Album Of The Year” titles. With “Evermore,” she appears to be on track to beat her own record. Swift’s “Evermore” was among the star-studded list of nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards, which were announced on Tuesday.

Swift, on the other hand, only received one nomination, but the 31-year-old singer was overjoyed with the honor. She celebrated by posting a video of herself singing on Instagram.

The black-and-white video depicts the “Blank Space” singer singing “Champagne Problems” while draped in an opulent white gown.

Aaron Dessner, her producer, plays the piano.

“TODAY, THERE ARE NO PROBLEMS, ONLY CHAMPAGNE. She added, “I wanted to share this video with you from when @aarondessner and I were doing our fits for the video and there was a piano, so of course this happened.” “She wore the same white bridal gown in the music video. “I’m ecstatic that I’ve been recognized in this way. Congratulations to all of our other nominees!!” The video appears to have been taken from a high vantage point over a twisting stairway. As Swift performs the lyrics to her hit song, the cameraman moves closer and closer. In her gown, she may be seen sitting on the floor.

Swift received the “American Music Award” for “Evermore” in the “Favorite Pop Album” category on Sunday. Despite the fact that she was unable to accept the award in person, she made care to thank her followers in a pre-recorded video.

“Thank you so much to all of the fans; this is an incredible honor. I’ve always been very proud of this record since you said you’d do it forever “Swift remarked. “I’ve always thought of Evermore as Folklore’s younger, more adventurous sister. So, thank you so much for taking the time to do this.”