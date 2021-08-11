[Watch] Stephen Colbert Was ‘Disinvited’ From Barack Obama’s ‘Cool Kids’ Party.

Despite rumours to the contrary, Stephen Colbert was not among the select few who were invited to former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday celebration.

Colbert returned to the “Late Show” stage on Monday after a two-week sabbatical to answer the “one issue on everyone’s mind” — whether or not allegations that he was at Obama’s scaled-back birthday celebration on Martha’s Vineyard last week are true.

“Given the pandemic and the Delta variety, a celebrity mosh pit might not have been the best idea. As a result, Obama decided to reduce the number of people invited to his party,” Colbert added. “He had no choice but to invite just his closest Beyoncés.”

According to the New York Times, a number of would-be attendees, including Conan O’Brien and David Letterman, were eliminated from the guest list, although Colbert was among those that went.

Colbert said, “I’m notorious for jumping in when Letterman drops out of something,” before explaining that he “didn’t f–king go” to Obama’s birthday party.

“I got hugely scaled in the massive scaling back,” he added.

However, because he and his wife, Evie, had already booked their tickets and hotel, the presenter claimed he and his wife decided to vacation on Martha’s Vineyard that weekend. The Daily Mail revealed photos of them arriving at the local airport the day before the event.

Colbert also addressed a Boston Herald allegation that said he and his wife had property on a Massachusetts island south of Cape Cod. “Could you send me the address, keys, and possibly the alarm code?’ I’d like to visit there sometime. He admitted, “I don’t own a house in Martha’s Vineyard.”

“It just goes to show, kids,” Colbert continued before sending a final message to the former president, “that if you work hard, put in your time, and get to be the number one program in late-night television, you too can get disinvited from the cool kids’ party.”

“It will be my 60th birthday in three years,” he remarked. “And you, sir… will not want to miss it. Please join us! If you are able to do so, I would be quite grateful. To make place for you and Michelle, I’ll reduce my size.”

Last Friday, Obama’s press secretary, Hannah Hankins, told the press that his “outside” celebration was “scheduled months before in accordance with all public health guidelines and COVID precautions.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.