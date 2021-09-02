[Watch] Shakira Dances With Her Sons In A Sweet Dance Called “My New Dancers.”

Shakira presented her “new dancers” to her 70 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, and they joined her in a dance routine to the song “In Da Getto.”

Her two children, Sasha, 6, and Milan, 8, whom she shares with Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué, were the new dancers. In the video, the Colombian singer can be seen standing behind her two children, demonstrating their synchronized dance moves.

Sasha sported a cool-looking black jacket with matching track trousers, while the singer wore a white and pink hoodie with white leggings. Milan, on the other hand, was dressed casually in a red jacket and white t-shirt. He was also dressed in red track pants.

“With my new dancers, ‘In Da Getto!’ Shakira captioned the photo, “@jbalvin.” On Tuesday, the video was first shared on TikTok.

J Balvin, whose song was used in the video, said on Shakira’s Instagram post, “Gracias REINA,” while fitness expert Anna Kaiser wrote, “Yasssss!!!” The best are the boys!! They’ll be bringing #boymom.”

Miranda Kerr, an Australian model and Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife, liked the post.

The singer of “Waka Waka” appears to be spending quality time with her two youngsters. She uploaded two images of her kids having fun at Wavegarden last week.

She was photographed in a pool with Milan in one photo. She captioned the photo, “Milan is starting to really like this!”

Another snapshot of the singer with her children was also published. Milan sat on his mother’s left in the photo, while Sasha sat on Shakira’s lap.

On the work front, Shakira’s new music video, “Don’t Wait Up,” was released on July 16. Her first solo release since 2017 was this video. It was also her first English song since her 2016 single “Try Everything.”

In July, the 44-year-old singer told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that she was “nervous” because it was “my first English song in a long time because I’ve been focused on Spanish songs exclusively lately.”

“But then this song came along, and I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s time,’” she explained at the time. “It’s time to do this again, and I’m excited, and I’m feeling really motivated right now.”