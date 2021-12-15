[Watch] Scarlett Johansson Discusses Her Daughter’s Bond With Her Baby Brother Cosmo.

Scarlett Johansson, who recently welcomed a baby boy with husband Colin Jost, discussed her 7-year-old daughter’s bond with the newborn.

On Tuesday, Johansson told Ellen DeGeneres, “I would say she’s pretty neutral about it, which I think is a good thing.” Rose, the actress explained, needs to be reminded to greet her younger brother, Cosmo.

“She’ll come home and start talking at a breakneck pace, and I’ll have to remind her to say hello to her brother. “And she goes on and on about how cute he is,” she said in a video shared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” “Twitter’s official account.

The “Black Widow” actress remarked of her kid, “I think being seven is quite trippy.”

Johansson revealed that her baby seems unconcerned about his sister and is instead pleased that he has “just found his feet.”

The actress also commented on her children’s personalities, saying, “My daughter is a little bossy; I’m not sure where she gets it, but she’s a strong woman. He’s simply putting his feet in his mouth right now, so he’s fairly relaxed.” Johansson also revealed that she is a rigorous mom, but her spouse is “lax” with the children. In the year 2020, the couple married. Her daughter is shared by the actress and her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac.

After winning a case, Johansson recently hinted about developing a Disney film dubbed “Tower of Terror.”

“I think in any creative space, but especially with a production that involves many hundreds of people,” the actress said on Tuesday to Collider. “As I develop more and more stuff for other people, I’m incredibly enthused about [Tower of Terror].” She went on to say that Marvel is like a family to her, and that it is big enough to accommodate any vision.

“When it comes to Marvel, it’s like working with family,” she said. “Marvel has some of the best IP ever, and you can truly dream big there because nothing is ever off the table, and you can kind of toss around all these wild ideas and see what sticks.” Next up for Johansson are the films “Asteroid City,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” and “Bride.”