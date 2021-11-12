[Watch] ‘Saturday Night Live’ Drops Promo For Taylor Swift’s Musical Guest Appearance This Weekend.

The first trailer for Taylor Swift’s musical guest appearance this weekend on “Saturday Night Live” has been released. Her appearance will take place one day after her new album “Red (Taylor’s Version)” is released. Jonathan Majors takes the lead in introducing Swift in the teaser trailer. “Hello, my name is Jonathan Majors, and I’m presenting Saturday Night Live with musical guest Taylor Swift,” he says, before Aidy Bryant adds, “And I’ll also be singing one song from an upcoming album.” “I’ll also be doing a song from an album I haven’t even written yet,” Bowen Yang adds. Swift butts in near the end of the video, saying, “I’ll also be doing music if there’s time.” The teaser video then cuts to a clip of the quarters reading Majors’ opening phrase together, with Bryant claiming that it took them seven tries to get it right.

On Friday, Swift released “Red (Taylor’s Version),” which includes her vault track “Babe.” The singer gave fans a first peek at her “All Too Well” short video, which will be released on November 13th. The movie will be set to a new 10-minute version of her hit with the same name.

“Cinematography by the great @the rinayang. Shot on 35mm film.” Plan your viewing parties or huddle up in a ball with your blanket,” Swift suggested on Twitter. “However, if you want to see All Too Well the Short Film, it will be available on YouTube tomorrow at 7 p.m. Eastern,” she said.

Following Scooter Braun’s purchase of Swift’s former record company, Big Machine, which allowed Braun to seize possession of the masters of Swift’s prior albums, Swift re-recorded her first six albums. Braun sold the masters to Shamrock Holdings for $300 million in November 2020.

Swift’s first re-recorded album, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” was released in April. Following the sale of her old album masters to Shamrock Holdings, the singer refused to engage with the private equity firm in order to prevent Braun’s company from profiting from her prior albums.