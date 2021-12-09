[Watch] Nicole Kidman touches a live fire eel and tells Jimmy Fallon, “You Are So Much In Trouble.”

Nicole Kidman made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday and took part in a humorous job with the presenter, which involved touching unknown objects placed in a box. The actress playfully told the host that a fire eel swimming in the water was “very much in trouble” at one point. On YouTube, the show’s official account posted a seven-minute clip of the actress guessing the contents of various boxes. Kidman was on the show to promote her new film “Being the Ricardos,” which she will star in. The 54-year-old actress was seen in the video guessing the contents of a box containing a Barbie doll with a shrimp on its head. She noticed a “unusual odor” coming from the package.

“I thought it was an animal,” the actress remarked after realizing it was a shrimp, which made Fallon chuckle.

Fallon took his turn, placing his hands inside a box containing nail clippings. The actress urged the comic, “Oh my my, don’t do it!” “It’s terrifying,” says the narrator. Kidman and Fallon both put their hands in the final box. A fire eel was swimming in the water in the box. The audience gasped this time, peering at the box from the opposite side before any of them could feel the eel.

“It’s just water, after all. Is there any hot water? Steam?” Kidman inquired of Fallon as they both slid their hands into the package to feel the contents. “Oh my goodness gracious — are you kidding me?” the comic exclaimed after witnessing the eel inside the box from the audience’s perspective. Kidman was taken aback when she saw the eel and informed the host, “”I would never do that to you!” Fallon answered, “I would never do that to you!” I was completely unaware of this!” Every weekday at 11:35 p.m., NBC broadcasts “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Kidman’s next film “Being the Ricardos,” based on the life of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, is set to hit theaters this Friday and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on December 21.