[Watch] Mark Wahlberg Reveals His Eye Patch and Tells Fans “Don’t Ask”

Mark Wahlberg wore a bandage over one of his eyes in a short film released on Thursday. The star kept quiet about what happened to his eye, which worried his followers.

On Thursday, the 50-year-old actor shared a 4-second clip on Instagram. In the footage, Wahlberg first turned away from the camera before turning back to display the big bandage covering his left eye.

“Don’t Ask,” he simply said as he looked at the camera. In the caption of the post, he said the same thing.

While it is unclear whether the actor had eye surgery or was harmed, celebrities and fans expressed their concerns in the comments area.

Mario Lopez, who recently appeared in a photo with Wahlberg, said, “”Feel better, my guy!” said Irish-American professional boxer Micky Ward, while “Hands up!!” wrote Irish-American professional boxer Micky Ward. I adore you, friend! Heal yourself!” Baker Mayfield, a quarterback, joked about whether or not the actor will appear in the Pirates film. He inquired, “New Pirates of the Caribbean?”

Many fans were curious as to what had happened to the actor.

“Arthur the King,” directed by Simon Cellan Jones, is now in production for Wahlberg. The plot centres around a racer who adopts Arthur, a dog. Simu Liu and Michael Landes also star in the racing adventure.

The actor’s next project is the action film “Uncharted,” which is set to hit theaters on February 18, 2022. Ruben Fleischer directed the film, which was written by Rafe Judkins. In addition to Tom Holland, Tati Gabrielle, Antonio Banderas, and Patricia Meeden, the film stars Tom Holland, Tom Holland, Tom Holland, Tom Holland, Tom Holland, Tom Holland, Tom Holland, Tom Holland, Tom Holland, Tom Holland,

Last month, Holland released the trailer for the highly anticipated film. He captioned the photo, “Thought I’d simply leave this here.” “You are not prepared for this film, believe me. I’m going to take you on a fantastic adventure with @markwahlberg.” In addition, he will appear in upcoming films such as “Me Time,” “Stu,” and “The Six Billion Dollar Man.”