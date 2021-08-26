[Watch] Lizzo Flirts With Niall Horan: “This Is The Sexiest Call I’ve Ever Been On.”

Lizzo has her sights set on a new man, former One Direction member Niall Horan, after flirting with Chris Evans on many occasions.

Horan, 33, made a virtual appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” where he acted as a guest host.

The two lost no time in starting to flirt with each other as soon as the interview began.

Lizzo said, “This is the hottest call I’ve ever been on.”

Horan said, “Me too, ugh, I’m getting hot in this nutmeg-colored suit,” referring to his attire at the moment.

“Nutmeg is the sexiest spice!” With a laugh, Lizzo added.

They proceeded to flirt while the singer of “Juice” joked that her followers are known as “Lizzbians.”

Horan added his two cents, calling his supporters “Horndogs.”

“I believe you are providing me with One Erection, baby!” Lizzo responded to the host, who appeared surprised at the time.

During the discussion, the two talked discussed their infamous first encounter.

“’Congratulations, Lizzo,’ you said. You’re killing it.’ And I was like, ‘I’m going to smash you,’” Lizzo said, making Horan laugh.

Since both his and Lizzo’s fans have expressed interest in the two of them dating, the “Slow Hands” singer also proposed that the couple devised a fun test to determine their compatibility.

Horan said, “This is the weirdest first date I’ve ever been on,” before asking Lizzo if she’d make him sign a prenuptial agreement if they ever married.

“Wait a minute, who received the bigger check? I’d like a piece of that One Direction cash!” Lizzo cracked a joke. “You know what, Niall, I have faith in you. We wouldn’t have to sign a prenuptial agreement.”

Horan said, “I was just hoping that my next record would do well so that I wouldn’t have to steal anyone’s money.” “However, I also love and trust you.”

The question of how many dates someone must have with their significant other before being allowed to fart in front of them was then raised.

“First and foremost, I don’t fart. Lizzo remarked, “I have rose air that’s kind of like a beautiful breeze.” “I would say never,” says the author.

Horan, on the other hand, had a completely different response. “You may do whatever you want in front of me, girl!” he told Lizzo.

Soon after, the conversation turned to Cardi B’s pregnancy, who appeared in the “Rumors” music video, and Lizzo offered nothing but praise for the rapper.

Soon after, the conversation turned to Cardi B's pregnancy, who appeared in the "Rumors" music video, and Lizzo offered nothing but praise for the rapper.