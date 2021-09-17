[Watch] Lil Nas X Promotes His Debut Album “Montero” By “Going Into Labor”

Lil Nas X’s debut music album, “Montero,” has just been “given birth,” and the rapper has a unique method of announcing the news to his followers.

On Thursday evening, the 22-year-old, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, posted a one-minute 39-second video on Instagram showing him being transported to a hospital room while two male nurses give him instructions to push the baby out.

Before pushing out his album’s cover and holding it in his arms like a newborn, the rapper assures the medics, “It’s already GRAMMY-nominated.”

The rapper received a lot of praise from celebs and fans for his debut album.

“I hate you and love you for this, and I’m so proud of you at the same time,” musician Sam Williams said. “Papa bear and montero clean version play date asap asap,” he said in a second post.

Cookiee Kawaii of “Vibe” merely added celebration emojis to the comment section, while MTV’s official Instagram account simply said, “I’m a proud uncle.”

“This is an innovative way to get an album outtt yesss,” one admirer remarked, while another added, “Congrats on the gorgeous kid.”

On Instagram, Lil Nas X also uploaded a music video from his album titled “That’s What I Want.” The rapper is shown being wounded on the field while playing American football and being rushed to the locker room in the footage.

They make out as another football player enters the locker area.

Nas X also published a naked selfie of himself posing as a butterfly with his hands covering his genitals. He had a silver chain around his neck while he stood on the sea.

The rapper introduced his music album earlier this month by showcasing a phony baby bump. However, it did not go down well with Twitter users, who blasted Nas X.

Last month, the rapper revealed that he was secretly seeing someone and that it was “one of the nicest [relationships]yet.”