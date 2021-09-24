[Watch] Kristen Bell’s Daughters Leave ‘Don’t Touch My Things’ Notes All Over The House.

Kristen Bell is used to receiving a lot of messages from her girls telling her not to touch their belongings around the house.

Bell revealed on Thursday’s edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” that her girls, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, sometimes send letters that say “I love you,” but that they typically contain cautionary messages.

“Does your 6-year-old really write you nasty messages all over the house?”

On the show, Clarkson asked Bell a question. “Sure,” the mother of two replied swiftly.

The host stated her 7-year-old kid writes her sweet messages with hearts, but the children of the actress from “The Good Place” are different.

“She has a tendency to do that. “Sometimes it’ll be a ‘I love you,’ but most of the time it’s about what’s hers and what she shouldn’t touch,” the 41-year-old mother said of her youngest daughter, Delta.

“Don’t disturb, Delta is starving to death,” a sample of a note from Delta showed on the screen at the time. Only Mom is allowed in.”

“It was about an ice cream trip, and I was like, ‘No, it’s 7 p.m., we’re not going to get ice cream right now.’ “And then she says, ‘Well, I’m simply going to starve myself to death,'” Bell explains. “I assume Dad responded, ‘No, we’re not going to ice cream,’ and that’s why I was let in.”

Delta is “candy-obsessed,” according to Bell, and is very possessive of her “candy hoard.”

“By the way, she keeps them in the pots and pans… Before reading another note from Delta, the actress stated, “When I go to prepare noodles or something, it’s simply full of Ring Pops.” “This one says don’t touch Delta’s cookie… However, due to the size of the cookie, there is only one bite remaining, and she was so concerned that someone may touch it that she used a complete ziplock bag to write this note. “You should wash it out when you’re done with that cookie and reuse it,” I say.

Delta isn’t the only one who is defining her own boundaries at such an early age.

“My kids have left a lot of notes in the fridge about what I can and can’t touch. Bell informed Clarkson, who thought they were “really fantastic and amusing,” that she was “raising extremely powerful women.”